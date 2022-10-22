Brunson closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-106 win over the Pistons.

The most impressive part of his line might have been his zero turnovers, as in his first home game with the Knicks, Brunson led the club to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter that only grew from there. The 26-year-old point guard has an incredible 15:0 AST:TO through two games, and so far he's been worth every penny of the big free-agent contract he signed in the offseason.