Brunson scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding five assists, a rebound and a block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

The former Maverick looked very good in his first game action for the Knicks after signing a big four-year contract with the team this offseason. Brunson's coming off career-best numbers in his final season with Dallas, but he figures to take his production to another level on a team that lacks a superstar like Luka Doncic dominating the ball.