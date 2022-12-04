Brunson notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to Dallas.

Brunson has been one of the best players for the Knicks on offense all season long, but he didn't have a good performance against his former team and delivered a subpar stat line in a game where the Knicks looked overmatched in the final three quarters. This is also a worrying trend for fantasy managers who have rostered Brunson, as he's now failed to reach the 20-point mark in three straight contests for the first time in the current campaign.