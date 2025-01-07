Brunson fouled out of Monday's 103-94 loss to Orlando after recording 24 points (8-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

The Magic focused on slowing Brunson down due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), which resulted in a poor shooting display for the star floor general. Despite the shooting woes, Brunson still had a solid showing as a scorer, but it was based on his volume and not his efficiency. Brunson has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven contests, and fantasy managers can expect an uptick on his usage rate if Towns is forced to miss more time.