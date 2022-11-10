Brunson tallied 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes Wednesday in a loss against the Nets.

Brunson was unremarkable shooting the ball from the field, but he did manage to tack on five points from the charity stripe, where he's hit 10 of his last 10 attempts. The guard had been putting on a clinic in the scoring column heading into Wednesday's matchup having scored 20 or more in four straight, but he took a small step backward in a 112-85 blowout loss.