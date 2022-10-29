Brunson closed with 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Brunson faced the formidable defensive backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter. His 13 points and two assists both marked season lows. However, even with Friday's struggles, the point guard is still playing well in a more prominent role this season. In 34.2 minutes per game, he's averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals.