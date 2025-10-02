Brunson finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four assists across 17 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Brunson couldn't get it going in limited minutes on the floor in the team's preseason opener overseas. The superstar guard shot just 25 percent from the field and was unable to connect on any of his three-point attempts. Considering he played only limited minutes, this likely won't be a concern for New York moving forward.