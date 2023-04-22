Brunson racked up 21 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brunson reached the 20-point mark for the third time in the series, and dating back to the regular season, he's recorded five games in a row with 20 or more points. He's been New York's best player so far in this first round against the Cavaliers and should play a pivotal role in Sunday's contest at Madison Square Garden. He's averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game so far in the series.