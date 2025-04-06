Brunson (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Suns, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson will return from a 15-game absence Sunday due to a sprained right ankle. The superstar point guard has averaged 30.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 38.4 minutes per game in his last five appearances. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brunson faces restrictions during his first game back after the extended absence, though his return will likely still mean fewer minutes for Cameron Payne, Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek.