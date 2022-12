Brunson (hip) possesses a questionable designation for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.

Brunson has been the Knicks' go-to option this season and a top-30 fantasy value overall, though only top 60 in per-game and top 75 in per-36 production. Regardless, his absence would open a hefty workload on the ball again, likely filled primarily by Immanuel Quickley. Quickley supplied a season-high 15 dimes in Brunson's absence Tuesday.