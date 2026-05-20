Brunson totaled 38 points (15-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 46 minutes in Tuesday's 115-104 overtime victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson spearheaded a historic comeback at Madison Square Garden, fueling a late surge after the Knicks trailed by as many as 22 points with 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. The star point guard took complete control of the final frame, erupting for 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting to erase the massive deficit and stun the Cavaliers. While his three-point shot wasn't falling, Brunson consistently reached his spots in the paint and mid-range to pick apart the Cleveland defense. He logged a massive 46 minutes in the series opener and has now eclipsed 30 points in four of his last seven postseason games. The victory marks New York's eighth consecutive win heading into Game 2.