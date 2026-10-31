Brunson recorded 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 98-93 loss to the 76ers.

Brunson got off to a slow start, but he came out of halftime strong and was responsible for 13 of the Knicks' 24 points in the third quarter. He finished Friday's contest as New York's leader in both points and assists and second in steals behind Mikal Bridges (three). Brunson has scored 20-plus points in five of the first six games of the regular season and is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.2 threes over 35.2 minutes per game, though he's connecting on only 32.5 percent of his three-point attempts so far.