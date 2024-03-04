Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said after Sunday's 107-98 win over the Cavaliers that Brunson was diagnosed with a left knee contusion after exiting the contest, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Fortunately for Brunson, X-rays on his knee returned negative after he was forced out of the contest just one minute into the first quarter. Though the Knicks are classifying Brunson's injury as a bruise rather than a sprain, Thibodeau wasn't willing to speculate whether the point guard would be able to play in the team's next game Tuesday versus the Hawks. If Brunson is sidelined, Miles McBride -- who played 47 minutes off the bench Sunday and finished with 16 points, five assists, four three-pointers and one rebound -- would likely get all the run he can handle. The Knicks are also planning on finalizing a contract with Shake Milton once he clears waivers, so he too could be pressed into action as a member of the backcourt rotation if Brunson isn't able to play Tuesday.