Brunson chipped in 37 points (14-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss to the Mavericks.
Brunson had one of his most efficient performances of the season from a scoring perspective, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. The star floor general delivered an impressive stat line despite the outcome of the game, however, matching his highest scoring mark of the season and notching his fifth game with at least 30 points in 2024-25. Brunson is averaging a robust 26.4 points, 8.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.
