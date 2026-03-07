Brunson registered nine points (3-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 142-103 victory over the Nuggets.

While the All-Star point guard left the scoring to his teammates, Brunson's 15 assists tied his season high -- a mark he'd established just two days prior against the Thunder. Over his last 12 games, Brunson is averaging 22.8 points, 8.1 assists, 3.8 boards and 2.5 threes.