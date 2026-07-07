Knicks' Jalen Brunson: To undergo surgery Tuesday

Brunson is set to undergo surgery on his left wrist/forearm area Tuesday and is expected to require at least two months of rehab, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson reportedly played through discomfort in this area during the Knicks' Finals run, and he'll undergo surgery before training camp begins in the fall. The superstar point guard is coming off an impressive postseason that culminated in a championship and Finals MVP honors. Over five Finals appearances against the Spurs, he averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 39.0 minutes per showing.