Brunson registered 30 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brunson led all players in Tuesday's Game 2 in scoring despite entering the game probable while dealing with right ankle soreness. Brunson, who also led the Knicks in shots made from three, surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time this postseason.
