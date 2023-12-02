Brunson notched 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-106 victory over Toronto.

Brunson led all Knicks in scoring while finishing two assists short of a double-double in an all-around performance that included a handful of rebounds. Brunson has been one of the most consistent offensive performers for New York this season, having tallied 20 or more points in all but five games this year. Over his last 10 outings, Brunson has averaged 27.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 37.1 minutes per game.