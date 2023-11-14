Brunson amassed 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.
Brunson led all Knicks players in scoring and shots made while also connecting on a trio of threes in a losing effort. Brunson has taken his scoring up a notch over the last five games, tallying 20 or more points in four of his last five outings.
