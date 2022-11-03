Brunson racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to Atlanta.

Brunson finished with 20 or more points for the third time in seven games this season, and he managed to find his shooting stroke after going a combined 11-for-29 from the field over his last two contests entering Wednesday. The starting point guard has been a strong source of production across the board thus far for fantasy managers and should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward.