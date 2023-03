Brunson (foot) is active for Thursday's matchup with the Kings.

Brunson has missed two games with soreness in his left foot but has been given the green light ahead of Thursday's tilt. His return will likely bump Immanuel Quickley back to the bench and spell fewer minutes for Miles McBride. In the nine games leading up to his absence, Brunson averaged 27.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 37.0 minutes.