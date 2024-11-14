Brunson (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson tweaked his ankle on the first possession of the second half of Tuesday's win over Philadelphia, but he returned later in the third quarter and finished with 18 points (5-15 FG), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. He was listed as questionable for the second half of New York's back-to-back set, along with backup guards Miles McBride (knee) and Cameron Payne (hamstring). However, all three guards will be available versus Chicago.