Brunson (foot) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, and he won't face any restrictions, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson sustained a contused right foot during Sunday's win over Sacramento and was initially listed as questionable, but he'll ultimately suit up Wednesday. The lefty point guard has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across his first 27 appearances as a Knick.