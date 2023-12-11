Coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson (ankle) will play Monday against the Raptors, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.
Brunson was listed as questionable, but Thibodeau said Sunday that the point guard would be good to go. Immanuel Quickley (knee) remains a game-time decision, so the Knicks' backcourt may be shorthanded. Brunson has averaged 27.8 points, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes over his last four appearances.
