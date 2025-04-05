Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks but will return to the floor Sunday to take on the Suns, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Brunson has missed the last 14 games for the Knicks while nursing a sprained right ankle. The superstar guard is having another strong season for New York, averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and a career-high 7.4 assists per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.