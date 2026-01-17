default-cbs-image
Brunson (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson will miss a second straight game while nursing a right ankle sprain. Miles McBride should see high usage again Saturday in Brunson's absence, though Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson should also factor into the equation in the backcourt.

