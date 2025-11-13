Brunson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat due to a Grade 1 right ankle sprain and will be evaluated daily, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brunson sustained the ankle injury in the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to Orlando and was seen leaving the arena with crutches and a walking boot. With the star point guard sidelined, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek are candidates for increased playing time. Brunson's next opportunity to play will come in Monday's rematch against Miami.