Brunson (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson missed Saturday's contest against the Clippers and was always considered a long shot to play Sunday, so his absence shouldn't be surprising. Look for Immanuel Quickley to remain in the starting unit while Brunson is out, as his status for Tuesday's game gainst the Trail Blazers should be determined with more clarity in the coming days.