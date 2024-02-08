Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson rolled his right ankle during Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies and will be forced to miss at least one game. However, coach Tom Thibodeau said before Thursday's matchup that Brunson is considered day-to-day. The Knicks will be quite shorthanded following Thursday's trade deadline, so Charlie Brown is a candidate to see some minutes off the bench.