Brunson (hip) won't play in Tuesday's game against Dallas, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Brunson will miss his first game of the season after he suffered a right hip injury during the Knicks' Christmas Day loss to the 76ers. With Brunson inactive Tuesday, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are candidates to see increased run versus the Mavericks. Looking ahead, Brunson will likely be deemed questionable for the team's next game Friday against the Spurs.