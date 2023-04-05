Brunson won't play Wednesday against the Pacers due to right hand injury maintenance.

After appearing in three straight games, Brunson will once again be sidelined while managing a lingering right hand injury. Julius Randle (ankle) has already been ruled out, and RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable, so Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Josh Hart are candidates for increased usage with the Knicks down at least two of their top playmakers. Brunson's next chance to suit up will come Friday in New Orleans.