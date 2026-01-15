Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Won't return
Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Brunson hurt his right ankle in the first quarter, and he won't return to the contest. Before exiting, Brunson scored four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes. With Brunson sidelined, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek should handle most of the point guard duties. Brunson's next chance to play will come Thursday at Golden State.
