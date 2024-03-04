Brunson (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Brunson injured his knee less than a minute into the game and was deemed questionable to return before being shut down for the night shortly after the start of the third quarter. His status for Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks should be considered questionable, at best. Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo are candidates for increased roles in Brunson's absence.