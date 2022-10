The Knicks signed Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Akinjo played for the Hawks during Summer League but will now get an opportunity with the Knicks for the 2022-23 season. Akinjo averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest during his final collegiate season at Baylor. It's likely he spends more time at the G League level this season with the Westchester Knicks.