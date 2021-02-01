The Knicks transferred Harper to their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, on Monday.

One of the Knicks' two two-way players, Harper will be joining 15-man roster players Ignas Brazdeikis and Dennis Smith at the G League bubble in Orlando. The G League regular season will run from Feb. 10 through March 6 and will be followed by a condensed playoffs that concludes March 11, so look for Harper to remain away from the NBA team for a little over a month, unless New York is desperate for depth at guard.