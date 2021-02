Harper posted 31 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 assists and four rebounds in Wednesday's 125-120 win over Fort Wayne.

Harper led Westchester in both points and assists in the season opener, connecting on 66 percent of field goals in the process. He averaged 20.8 points per game with Northern Arizona last season, so he's aiming to take his next step this year.