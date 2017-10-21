Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Active vs. Pistons
Jack is active for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Jack will be available for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch for Thursday's regular-season opener. He isn't expected to see significant minutes at point guard behind Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker, but he could see some light run off the bench with Frank Ntilikina (foot) out.
More News
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Inactive Thursday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores three points in return to floor•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Agrees to one-year deal with Knicks•
-
Jarrett Jack: Contract with New Orleans expires•
-
Pelicans' Jarrett Jack: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....