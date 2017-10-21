Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Active vs. Pistons

Jack is active for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Jack will be available for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch for Thursday's regular-season opener. He isn't expected to see significant minutes at point guard behind Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker, but he could see some light run off the bench with Frank Ntilikina (foot) out.

