Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Bounce-back season
Jack recorded 7.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 62 games played with the Knicks during the 2017-18 season.
Coming off an injury-prone year, Jack averaged 25 minutes per game in what was his 13th NBA season and provided decent stats off then bench for New York. At 33 years old, the former Georgia Tech star still has gas left in the tank and is set to become a free agent this summer.
