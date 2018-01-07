Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Contract guaranteed for rest of season
Jack will have his contract guaranteed for the rest of 2017-18 season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Jack has settled in as the Knicks starting point guard, averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 26.4 minutes. While he isn't much of a scorer, he gets his teammates involved at a high rate, which has allowed him to keep his starting role over promising youngster Frank Ntilikina and fellow veteran Ramon Sessions. With Jack playing a sizable role for the Knicks, it wasn't a tough call to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season, so he'll finish out the year where it started.
