Jack, according to coach Jeff Hornacek, is a strong candidate to see decreased minutes following the acquisition of Emmanuel Mudiay from the Nuggets on Thursday's trade deadline, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season, there already seemed to be little reason to deploy the team's veterans for extended run. The acquisition of Mudiay only lesses the chances Jack will remain fantasy relevant in standard formats, especially considering the presence of both Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke.