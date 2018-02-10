Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Could see decreased workload
Jack, according to coach Jeff Hornacek, is a strong candidate to see decreased minutes following the acquisition of Emmanuel Mudiay from the Nuggets on Thursday's trade deadline, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the season, there already seemed to be little reason to deploy the team's veterans for extended run. The acquisition of Mudiay only lesses the chances Jack will remain fantasy relevant in standard formats, especially considering the presence of both Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke.
More News
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Puts up 11 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Fills out stat sheet in losing effort•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Solid all-around effort in loss•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Pours in 22 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Leads team in scoring with 18 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Triple-double in Wednesday's 2OT loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...