Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Fills out stat sheet in losing effort
Jack contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.
The veteran point guard bounced back from a four-game streak of single-digit scoring efforts, a stretch during which he shot an unsightly 28.0 percent (7-for-25). Jack's rebound total was also his highest since Jan. 10, and factoring in Friday's assist total, he's now dished out at least six dimes in six of the last nine contests. The 13-year pro is difficult to trust on a night-to-night basis from an offensive perspective, but his serviceable production in other categories keeps him relevant in deeper formats.
