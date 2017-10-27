Knicks' Jarrett Jack: In starting lineup Friday

Jack will start in Friday's game against the Nets, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Jack just recently made his Knicks regular season debut in their loss to the Celtics earlier this week, scoring four points in 18 minutes off the bench, so the move to the starting lineup is a rather surprising one. With Jack starting, that likely means Ramon Sessions will come off the bench in Friday's contest and potentially see a reduced role in favor of Jack.