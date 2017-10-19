Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Inactive Thursday
Jack is inactive for Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
With Jack a healthy scratch, it appears that Ramon Sessions, Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker could all see time at point guard. It's unclear at the moment whether this will be a regular occurrence.
