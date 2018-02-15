Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Leads point guards in minutes Wednesday
Jack scored five points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.
Although he didn't do much with the opportunity, Jack led all Knicks point guards in minutes on the night, seeing his largest workload in six games. There's no telling which of Jack, Emmanuel Mudiay or Frank Ntilikina will emerge as the leader at the position after the All-Star break, or indeed whether any of them will, so the situation is likely best avoided for fantasy purposes unless the division of labor becomes more predictable.
