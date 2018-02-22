Jack is expected to move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Magic with Emmanuel Mudiay having replaced the veteran as the Knicks' first-team point guard during practice the past two days, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Jack was never viewed as a part of the Knicks' long-term plans and was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason to act as a placeholder in the starting five until rookie lottery pick Frank Ntilikina was ready to take over the top point-guard role. While Ntilikina's development on the offensive end has been slow, he'll still benefit from an uptick in minutes in the second half, but it's the 21-year-old Mudiay, a 2015 lottery pick who struggled with efficiency during his two-plus years with the Nuggets, who will get the first opportunity to replace Jack. It's expected that Mudiay and Ntilikina will handle nearly all the minutes at point guard going forward, meaning Jack could very well fall out of the rotation entirely. With averages of 7.7 points (on 42.4 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game in his 56 starts this season, Jack didn't offer much fantasy value outside of very deep leagues.