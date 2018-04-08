Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Plays 26 minutes Saturday
Jack registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 26 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks.
After earning eight consecutive DNP-Coach's Decisions, Jack has now logged minutes in each of the past two games, with Saturday night's game being more meaningful time. Jack led the team in points off the bench with 18, but while the old veteran looked good, the Knicks will continue to use him sparingly as the team closes down the season.
