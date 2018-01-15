Jack recorded 22 points (9-14 Fg, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Pelicans.

jack has proven his mettle by fending off all other contenders for the starting point guard gig in New York as it's become more and more clear that Frank Nkilitina is not yet ready for the bright lights on a consistent basis. Jack has bounced around quite a bit over his 12 -year career and has only enjoyed a 30-plus minute yearly average four times. The writing on the wall is clear - Nkilitina is the future point guard of the franchise, but for now Jack has enough value to warrant ownership, especially in deeper leagues.