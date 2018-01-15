Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Pours in 22 points Sunday
Jack recorded 22 points (9-14 Fg, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Pelicans.
jack has proven his mettle by fending off all other contenders for the starting point guard gig in New York as it's become more and more clear that Frank Nkilitina is not yet ready for the bright lights on a consistent basis. Jack has bounced around quite a bit over his 12 -year career and has only enjoyed a 30-plus minute yearly average four times. The writing on the wall is clear - Nkilitina is the future point guard of the franchise, but for now Jack has enough value to warrant ownership, especially in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Leads team in scoring with 18 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Triple-double in Wednesday's 2OT loss•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Contract guaranteed for rest of season•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Posts double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores five points•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores eight in spot start•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...