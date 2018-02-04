Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Puts up 11 points Sunday
Jack produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Hawks.
Frank Ntilikina only played seven minutes, while Trey Burke served as the main backup to Jack, collecting 20 minutes himself. The veteran Jack is an obvious choice to provide stability to the starting lineup and his job seems secure for now so long as he doesn't't turn the ball over much and feeds the big men down low.
