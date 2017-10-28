Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores eight in spot start
Jack tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across26 minutes in Friday's 107-86 win over the Nets.
Coach Jeff Hornacek opted to start JAck at the point over Ramon Sessions Friday, and Jack was efficient with a balanced stat line. Things are about to get more complicated for Hornacek, as rookie Frank Ntilikina saw his first action tonight, and he also fared well in limited actions. Hornacek will probably spend the next week kicking the tires of all of these point guards, so there's no immediate reason to roster any of them in the short term, but Jack may end up the loser here, as Nkilitina looks to have an edge on all of them in terms of natural talent.
