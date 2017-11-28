Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores five points

Jack gathered five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes Monday against Portland.

Jack is averaging 5.9 points per game this year, which is the second worst of his career. The 34-year-old will likely remain the starting point guard deep into the season since the Knicks want to work on Frank Ntilikina's development.

