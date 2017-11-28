Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores five points
Jack gathered five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes Monday against Portland.
Jack is averaging 5.9 points per game this year, which is the second worst of his career. The 34-year-old will likely remain the starting point guard deep into the season since the Knicks want to work on Frank Ntilikina's development.
More News
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores eight in spot start•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: In starting lineup Friday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Active vs. Pistons•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Inactive Thursday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jarrett Jack: Scores three points in return to floor•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.